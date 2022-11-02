Xanakis [a]live!

Not Available

On Xenakis [a]live!, Friedl and zeitkratzer paint an impressionistic tribute to Greek composer and electro-acoustic pioneer, the late Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001). Quite literally a stylistic dedication to the flavor of Xenakis' classic tape compositions through the use of amplified orchestral instruments, Xenakis [a]live! recreates acoustically what were once primarily studio generated sounds. The dramatic results convey an aesthetic link to zeitkratzer's other homage to the early seventies, Lou Reed's Metal Machine Music. With both projects Friedl and his associates compared the "orgiastic" and "holistic" elements of these dense sonic architectures from two socially distinct composers of a common historical era.