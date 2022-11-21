XConfessions Vol. 1

Not Available

Ever wonder what it would be like to see your sexual fantasies played out in a film? Well in XCONFESSIONS, Erika Lust does just that! Part of an ongoing series, this dvd showcases 10 explicit short films directed by Erika Lust: showcasing her trademark cinematic style, fresh-faced performers and authentic stories created by the public. At xconfessions.com, users write their dirtiest deeds and forbidden fantasies anonymously. Then, Erika picks 2 confessions each month to be turned into beautiful erotic short films. With provocative titles like “My First Time Eating Oysters and Pussy” or “I Fucking Love Ikea”, this compilation has something for everybody. Whether you’re into group sex, role-play, erotic games, bondage, or starring in your own porno… after seeing Erika’s new production, you’ll never see adult film the same way!