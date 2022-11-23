Xconfessions Vol. 15

Not Available

The XConfessions series has reached it's 15th volume! Volume 15 includes 6 new adult films, featuring a polyamorous love story in a dystopian country, a sexy lunch break in a moving truck, an old flame between ex lovers that refuses to die, an orgy in a bike shop and much more. Along with two new movies directed by Erika Lust we have 4 brilliant Guest Directors showcasing their vision of eroticism and sensuality, shot around the globe, from Barcelona to Florianópolis in Brasil! Included: SPEEDOS CLEPTOMANIAC; A MUDANÇA; THE BIKE CLUB; MEN IN KILTS; AN ILLICIT AFFAIR; VALENTIN PIERRE & CATALINA