XConfessions Volume 17

Erika Lust’s prolific, award-winning series is back with Volume 17! This time featuring 6 films, five of which are directed by Guest Directors, but produced by Erika herself. Every story on this digital download is inspired by a confession submitted to Erika Lust’s site XConfessions.com, where anonymous members of the public submit their wildest and most personal sexual fantasies. XConfessions´ seventeenth volume is definitely one of the most beautiful collections yet. It has an incredibly diverse range of fantasies; lesbian erotica, a seductive femme fatale, two outdoor sex scenes and a dreamy Erika Lust original. Included: MADLY IN LOVE WITH MY BEST FRIEND; NÄKKI: SPELLBOUND; ALL EYEZ ON ME; LA FANTASIA DI BEBA; SP(L)IT; HUNGER