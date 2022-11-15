Xenia - Confessions of a Truck Driver

Not Available

This is the story about Xenia, who spent half a lifetime as a man before deciding to spend the rest of it as a woman. At the end of a dirt track, deep in the Danish countryside, resides Xenia with his German Sheppard in a disused farm. Xenia is 70 years old, a former hauler and dresses as a woman. He has finally found a balance between a quiet existence in the country and a satisfying work life. Over the last 20 years his occupation has been as a lady of pleasure, receiving customers both in his home and around different sites in Copenhagen. The film gives a loving account of his unique road towards happiness. Xenia's life has not been easy, but a bumpy ride with ups and downs, celebrations and crises. When both his business and marriage started to break, that was the beginning of his new life and the transformation from hauler to Xenia. The film challenges our preconceptions of the 'normal' and prejudices about sexuality, gender, happiness and age.