When a fearless teenage girl stumbles upon a mysterious alien crash-landed in the desert near her home, she discovers that it's not the kind of extraterrestrial she expected—it's powerful, unpredictable, and on the run. As government agents close in, she must protect her new otherworldly friend while uncovering a secret that could change the fate of both their worlds.
|Lulu Wilson
|Renee
|Omari Hardwick
|Jonathan Keyes
|Paul Schneider
|Chase
|Trae Romano
|Gil
|Wrenn Schmidt
|Linda
|Josh Cooke
|Agent Brown
