XENOA 2 : Clash of the Bloods is the story of Clyde who suddenly discovers his power, being the son of Drix, one of the three Royal siblings from the planet Xenoa. The other siblings- Eli and Zeus learned that Clyde started to act strange and unfortunate things are happening around. This aroused the suspicion of the local police and they started an investigation, headed by Chief Vondeux.