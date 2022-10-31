Not Available

After 15 years of unprecedented tabloid sex notoriety, the Xerex Xaviera fantasy achieves big screen fulfillment via three exciting escapades into sensual. "Kama" tells of a teenaged girl¿s intimate dalliances with a campus hearthrob who turns out to be a heel. "O" follows a bride-to-be¿s lusty rollercoaster ride that takes her to an orgasmic bore, and her newfound toyboy, a beach lifeguad who¿s only saving grace is his bedside acrobatics. While "Butas" explores the dark, seedy voyeuristic world of illicit sex.