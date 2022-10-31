Not Available

Xerex

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

After 15 years of unprecedented tabloid sex notoriety, the Xerex Xaviera fantasy achieves big screen fulfillment via three exciting escapades into sensual. "Kama" tells of a teenaged girl¿s intimate dalliances with a campus hearthrob who turns out to be a heel. "O" follows a bride-to-be¿s lusty rollercoaster ride that takes her to an orgasmic bore, and her newfound toyboy, a beach lifeguad who¿s only saving grace is his bedside acrobatics. While "Butas" explores the dark, seedy voyeuristic world of illicit sex.

Cast

Liza DiñoShane ("O" Episode)

