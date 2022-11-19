Xespasma orgis

Not Available

Vacationing lovers Travis and Bobbi encounter an unexpected nightmare on a lonely country road. Two strangers kidnap Bobbi, and brutally beat Travis. Six months later, though Bobbi's family is wealthy, there's no ransom demand, and the police, even Travis's boss, Detective Wyatt, have all but given up. Only Travis, encouraged by Bobbi's best friend Debbie, keeps searching for Bobbi. Travis teams up with Debbie's brother Reb, who assembles a team to rescue Bobbi. Other than Travis and Reb, the team consists of the Professor, a computer nerd who likes to blow things up, Loch, a gun-crazy nut case, and a stuntman named Suicide. Together, they track Bobbi to an isolated ranch where blond, blue-eyed women are forced to bear children who are sold to desperate couples by a man named Frank and his boss, an icy woman with a Southern accent. Now Travis and the team must plan a way to infiltrate the ranch and rescue Bobbi and the other women.