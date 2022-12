Not Available

On September 7, 2017, Mexico suffered an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 degrees. The most affected communities were in the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, the most economically and educationally marginalized states of the country. The media and the government turned their eye toward the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region for a couple of days, where hundreds of thousands of victims have been left homeless, without workplaces, churches or educational centers.