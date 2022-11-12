Xi wo yi ge wen

Not Available

Classic love quadrangle between a blind prostitute Rainbow (Yung Hung) and her goofy bodyguard Cheung (Lam Kwok Bun), and a vampire couple of Fung (Louis Yuen Siu-Cheung) (the male vampire) and his statuesque girlfriend Moon (Yau Yuet-Ching, named as Usang Yeong Fang by Asian Trash Cinema). Cheung loves Rainbow but she can only accept him as a brother. Fung still loves his decade-dead girlfriend who looks like Rainbow and, finding her, seeks to win her. Moon alternates between seething jealousy and reluctant acquiesence.