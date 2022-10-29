Xia Dao Zhi Zhun

Not Available

Starring Shanghai action star Christian Kang Bachini and cult villain Wu Biao Long, Break a Dead Lock tells the a story about three orphans from different countries that were raised and trained by a Master Thief from Hong Kong. Each of them has a distinctive specialty: Fast hands, martial arts, and computer hacking. When they were about to retire on top of their game, they were offered a job they couldn't refuse, a chance to redeem a failed mission from 10 years ago. Soon, the trio falls into a downward spiral of danger and betrayal...