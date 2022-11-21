Not Available

Killing in the Nude is one of the rare hidden gems that are unknown to most in the history of Hong Kong soft core erotica. Made in 1985, it is the first time a Hong Kong erotica featuring three greatest soft core erotica actress of the time: Ai Ti from Hong Kong, well known for her roles in Shaw Brother's studio erotica directed by Lu Chi; Kim Gee Mei from South Korea, known for some Hong Kong soft core classics in the mid 80's, and lastly Yasuko Yagami, one of the greatest Japanese erotica actress.