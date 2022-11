Not Available

Frankie Wei Hung is the Swordsman At Large, who everyone wants to kill. They even create a superlative sword simply for this purpose, but the blade is soon coveted even more than the hero's death by it! Bandits, beauties, and blade masters battle for survival in this exciting story of deceit, betrayal, and death, expertly guided by the same director who brought The Twin Swords, The Thundering Sword, and The Sword And The Lute to the Shawscope screen.