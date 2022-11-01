Xing fu wan sui

Not Available

"Love Matters" is a movie revolving around three main protagonists - 52-year-old Tan Bo Seng, his 17-year-old teenage son Benny and 36-year-old Jeremy, Bo Seng's 'adopted' brother - and their accidental journey in seeking and keeping love and happiness. Bo Seng (Henry Thia) who leads a routine life attempts to revive the passion with his wife Jia Li (Yeo Yann Yann). Jeremy (Jack Lim) lives a colourful life; with "Never to commit" as his motto for love. Benny (Alex Leong) has just started school life and his only distraction is his crush, Jennifer (Natalli) who is his classmate's girlfriend.