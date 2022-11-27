Xing xing de hai zi

Not Available

ZhengZheng, a young mother of an autistic child, travels the great distance from northern China to DongGuan, the land of tens of thousands of factories, looking for her husband. With her special-needs child XinXin in tow, she finds herself alone in the enormous city, with nothing but her wits and inner strength to guide her. When she realizes her husband is nowhere to be found, she is forced to take a factory job, earning just enough to support herself and her little boy, whom she hands over to the care of a community home. With hard work, ZhengZheng is promoted, moves into an apartment, and even finds a new love. Life is looking up...but the relationship is not without strings attached, and caring for an autistic son proves more and more challenging. It seems the one thing holding ZhengZheng back from happiness is her son. But things are not always as they seem.