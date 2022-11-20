Xing xing dian deng

Not Available

Touching Starlight is a true story about a young girl, Chen Wei, an aspiring dancer whose hopes and dreams for the future are dashed when her leg is amputated due to cancer. To encourage others to overcome their handicaps and to live successful and productive lives, Chen Wei starts a local radio talk program, "Starlight," which also works to address the acceptance of the handicapped by the community at large. Unfortunately, though the radio program proves to be immensely popular due to her hard work and the tireless support of her numerous friends, Chen Wei is forced to leave when it's learned that her cancer has spread, becoming terminal.