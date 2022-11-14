Xingu/Terra

Not Available

Directed by the photographer Maureen Bisilliat, the documentary portraits the everyday life in the indigenous village of Mehinaku, in Alto Xingu, showing the planting and harvest of cassava, the fishing, the preparation of the annatto ink, the modeling of the domestic ceramics, the division of tasks between men and women, the work at the collective land, the relationship between parents and children, the marriage ceremony, the exchange with other villages and the great celebration of the Yamuricumã party.