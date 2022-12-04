Xiu Xiu: You Can’t Hear Me

Not Available

A series of experimental vignettes that expound upon the dark irony of the accompanying performances from the critically acclaimed band, Xiu Xiu. From jellyfish floating in the sky to hand-drawn animation, award winning director Courtney Fathom Sell explores a variegated palette of expression. Featuring favorite tracks like Bog People, Boy Soprano, and F.T.W., the latest single from their recently released LP, Women As Lovers You Cant Hear Me is a unique and dreamlike experience from start to finish.