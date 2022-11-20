XMIX 1: Fast Forward and Rewind (Mixed by Ken Ishii)

Not Available

Ken Ishii, the star-dj from the far east does it again . He delivers a fresh and surprising mix of high quality house traxes from the most different styles. Ranging from jazz to latino house this Megamix video will give a lot of pleasure. Track Listings 1. Fool's Paradise - United Future Organization 2. The Phantom (Turntable Scratch Mix) - Renegade Soundwave 3. Bumbuphone - Fretless AZM 4. Theme From The Innocent - The Innocent 5. Fly Life - Basement Jaxx 6. NP2.1 - Flare 7. Mood (Optimystic Mix) - Symbols & Instruments 8. Gyroscope - Strange Attractor 9. Drums In A Grip - Frank De Wulf 10. Pumpin' Bass Manoeuvres - Ghetto Brothers 11. Dance Of The Naughty Knights - Jedi Knights 12. Atomic Moog 2000 - Coldcut 13. Buckfunk Discotheque - Buckfunk 3000 14. Dir.R - Flare 15. Circular Motion - Ken Ishii 16. Echo Exit - Ken Ishii 17. No-One In The World - Locust 18. Nautilus - Jake Slazenger 19. Squarepusher Theme - Squarepusher 20. Mass - Silent Poets