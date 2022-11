Not Available

A look that surrounds the statue of Xochipilli, the prince of the flowers. The look that observes and pays homage to the Aztec god of the arts, the dancing and the poetry. The eye of the 21st century that makes a pre-spanish colonization statue dance, that brightens the terrain, the flowers, and some psychoactive plants. The figure seems to be in a trance; eyeing the sky, in communication with the divine.