Sunk into the routine of everyday life, a young man of Zuberoa begins to devote himself to writing. He relates back to his uncle, an eccentric writer nicknamed Hollywood. He shares his moments of joy between tours with his uncle and times with his girlfriend Nerea, who has just returned to town. The young starts to perceive changes in their environment. A black man is on his heels and appears to spy him all day. Furthermore, this mysterious man appears to be the cause of rare events that affect their environment.