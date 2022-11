Not Available

Kazuo Sugimoto is your typical young salaryman until he is wrongfully accused of molesting a girl on a train and forced to confess. After finding and confronting the true culprit, Kazuo becomes the man's 500th apprentice in Chikan-do: The Way of the Groper. Follow Kazuo's saga as he learns strategies such as The Berlin Wall, The Battle of Odawara and works to master his own technique The Gold Finger. Chikan-do: It will change the way you think.