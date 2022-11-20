XPW: Baptized in Blood

Not Available

From The Palace in Hollywood, CA - The Palace - Hollywood, CA... XPW's original King of the Deathmatch Tournament: An 8-man single elimination tournament taking place over the course of a single night to crown the inaugural King of the Deathmatch! Tournament Participants include: Supreme, Kid Kaos, The Messiah, "White Trash" Johnny Webb, John Kronus, Carlito Montana, Axl Rotten, and Homeless Jimmy ... OTHER (NON-TOURNAMENT) MATCHES: Chronic vs. JN ... XPW World Heavyweight Title: Chris Candido (with Tammy Sytch) vs. "Real Deal" Damien Steele.