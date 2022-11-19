XPW: Hostile Takeover

Not Available

At "Night of Champions" "The Franchise" Shane Douglas and Lizzy Borden shocked the wrestling world by revealing an unholy alliance which would shatter XPW owner Rob Black both physically and emotionally! Now that the two were poised for their "Hostile Takeover" of the company and on the eve of Lizzy's succession to Owner and CEO, XPW made its east coast debut. Shane Douglas vs. Terry Funk (XPW World TItle Match) Supreme vs. Angel (King of the Deathmatch) MMW vs. The New Panthers "Rock Superstar" Kaos vs. Chris Hamrick (XPW TV-Title Match) Plus: Bonus Matches Little Guido vs. Vic Grimes vs. Altar Boy Luke Super Crazy vs. Psicosis Chris Chetti vs. The Juice