Χρονικό ενός λησμονημένου θανάτου

During two and a half years, the man didn’t move from the couch of his Geneva apartment. His letterbox was full, his mail was being returned. Electricity had eventually been cut off and the real estate agency was about to evict him. When the police finally forced their way in, they discovered a flat infested by vermin and, in the middle, the decomposed body of Michel Christen, a 53-year-old Swiss man. The investigation that takes place in the film will show that his death occurred 28 months earlier. But the date on the death certificate has to be the one of the day the body was found. That’s the law... How could this man, who had a family and who was being monitored by medical and social services, fall into oblivion in such a way?