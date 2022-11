Not Available

Adapted from the online novel Mr. and Mr. Zhang, the film tells the story of how Zhang Nan and Zhang Zhe, a homosexual couple, recover from betrayal and breakup. Zhe struggles in a life alone after Nan's leaving. With the help from his friends Chunzi and Chao, Zhe learns to be independent. Even when the truth comes out, both Nan and Zhe are too hurt to patch things up. Nonetheless, they have to choose between getting back together or letting the other one go.