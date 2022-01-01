XuChá: O Chá da Xuxa

Not Available

The first show, held on October 22, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, was broadcast in full on Channel X on YouTube. The announcement of the broadcast was made hours before the presentation. The recording was available for only one day on the channel and then removed. But, many fans saved the presentation and made available on the internet. On December 19, 2016, the show held in São Paulo was shown as a Christmas special on Rede Record in place of the Xuxa Meneghel program. Displayed from 10:44 p.m. to 06:06 p.m., the program recorded 6 average points with a peak of 11 and 10% share (number of connected TV sets). On social networks, the hashtag # XuCháNaRecord went quickly to the Twitter Trending Topics. At the end of the year, an unofficial triple bootleg containing the shows from Rio, from São Paulo and a live CD, was edited by fans and made available for free download.