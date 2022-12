Not Available

Xuxa só para Baixinhos 13 or ABC do XSPB (also known as XSPB 13) is the thirty-sixth studio album and the twenty-ninth in Portuguese of Brazilian singer and TV host Xuxa Meneghel, released on December 16, 2016, the album marks the return of the presenter to his former record company Som Livre. It's the thirteenth album in the collection Só Para Baixinhos.