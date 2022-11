Not Available

Giannis (Alekos Alexandrakis) pretends to be the lost son of the Mavroleontos family. The mother (Vaso Metaxa) is happy with the return of her son. Her daughter Liana (Zoe Laskari) is also happy, and Giannis falls in love with her. Liana’s cousin Zanet (Mary Chronopoulou) tries to kill Liana so that she can claim the family fortune, but in the end she injures Giannis.