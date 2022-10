Not Available

A hit-woman goes after the Japanese mafia with a mad-on after her sister is killed. Beautiful, seductive Ran (Kaori Shimamura) harbors a secret: By night, she's the deadly assassin known as the Black Orchid. Her newest assignment started as an ordinary hit, but now it threatens to pull her into a nightmare world of sex and murder. Toshiharu Ikeda, creator of the Evil Dead Trap series of films, directs this erotic, violent tale of underworld deception.