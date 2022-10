Not Available

Rei Natsume stars as a bodyguard named Cheryl who crosses paths with a deadly hitman from her past. She’s soon forced to use all her skills, including the art of seduction to escape the trap she gets caught up in. Beautiful Killing Machine is a Japanese original video directed by Takahito Hara and based on a short story by Arimasa Osawa. It was relased by Toho Home Video in Japan on September 13, 1996.