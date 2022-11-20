Not Available

Johan and Tina are cadet scientists at a science centre. Johan claims that he invented a laser disposal machine which actually is Tinas brainchild. Tina request Amir, an astronomer, to help her prevent Johan from using the machine. Amir and Tina sneaks into the centre to destroy the machine but are obstructed by Johan and Shima. The self-operating machine emits a laser beam onto them and they are transferred into a time warp to the Malacca Sultanate. They witness the conflict between Hang Tuah and Hang Jebat. Amir tries to alter history by preventing Hang Tuah from killing Hang Jebat, but he fails to do so.