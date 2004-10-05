2004

XXL

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Fali (Oscar Jaenada) has been blessed with an ample gift below the belt. But his extra-large asset ends up getting him into trouble when he agrees to help his friend (Antonio Dechent) get rid of his annoying lover and save his marriage. Fali's romantic entanglements are all the more hilarious considering the only reason he's doing it is so he can get the dream car he's always wanted: a brand-new BMW.

Cast

Antonio DechentCésar
Miriam Díaz-ArocaAndrea
Ivan MassaguéLaski
Juanfra JuárezBolinga
Francisco PiquerGaspar
Janfri ToperaRafa

View Full Cast >

Images