More than a sampler of the greatest big tit fucks to emerge from the 80's porn scene, here we have a stand alone collection offering up some of our favorite scenes and starlets! Lisa DeLeeuw, Linda Shaw, Kay Parker, Keisha, Nikki King, Barbara Alton, Laurel Canyon, Tracey Adams, April Maye (pictured on front cover) and more! This collection offers 2 solid hours of wall to wall hardcore action carefully picked from rare and collectible films.