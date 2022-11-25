XXX Chubby Twats

Not Available

Straight from the pages of Voluptuous and XL girls comes a collection of thick chicks who are so dirty and nasty, they make the average porn star look like a nun. Sunshine is a reader favorite and her appetite for man sausage and creamy filling is matched by newcomers Devyn Devine and Kitty Lee. Curvy Claire is a busty, slutty English housewife making her American DVD debut. She craves big dick and a messy load and she gets them both. Ava is a sweet faced college student doing her first XXX scene. Roxie is a mature gal with huge hangers who loves a hard pounding.