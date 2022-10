Not Available

Yuko Ichihara (Anne Watanabe) is the sexy owner of a strange store which offers to make any wishes come true for a price. Kimihiro Watanuki (Shota Sometani) has a special type of blood that attracts spirits and ghosts. He goes into the shop owned by Yuko Ichihara and asks her to get rid of the spirits. Yuko offers to do so if he works part-time at the store