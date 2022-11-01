xxxHOLiC Rō

Not Available

It has been several years after the events of Shunmuki and Watanuki has become the new proprietor of Yūko's shop following her death. Domeki has taken a position at a university to study folklore and Kohane has become a student at the same university studying under Domeki. Due to Domeki's position, a series of events have occurred that requires Watanuki's services. The episode outlines the process by which Watanuki fulfills the request while presenting changes in many of the characters in the series. The ending theme is "Kaza Nagi" (風なぎ?) by Shikao Suga.