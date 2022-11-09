XYZ. Portraits d'une transformation

Not Available

Alexandre just celebrated his 35th birthday. Having finished his doctorate, he is now pursuing a successful career as a junior researcher and professor specialized in issues surrounding social movements, the body, disability, and sex/gender identity. His natural charisma, quick mind, and considerable generosity have earned him the respect of his students and colleagues. Comfortable in his own skin, Alex works out, is mindful of his appearance, has many friends, and has a girlfriend he adores. No one would think that, just a few years ago, Alex identified and lived as a woman. XYZ - Portraits of a Transformation is a full-length documentary and a photographic adventure exploring the highs and lows of his incredible transition from woman to man.