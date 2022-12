Not Available

In 1938 two young architects, Ragnar and Martta Ypyä, known as Y and Mirri, buy an 8mm camera. Together, they start filming the everyday life of Vyborg. But one year later, life in Vyborg changes irrevocably. The Soviet Union attacks Finland. The Winter War has destroyed the city. Mirri flees to the countryside; Y stays in Vyborg, helping to repair the bomb damage. But they carry on filming.