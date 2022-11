Not Available

X's unconditional love for fascinating writer Y starts during her high school days. X, who left her hometown after her mother's remarriage begins to work in a dress shop. Her affections for Y lead her to give herself to him. On the year baby Y' turns 5, she reunites with Y on his birthday but he does not remember her. When baby Y' dies from illness, X sends Y an account of her 12 year love and ends her life.