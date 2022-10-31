Y también Gaelle

Not Available

In 2010 an earthquake shooked Haiti, reducing the poorest country in America to rubble. A team of Spanish firefighters, accompanied by the rescue dog Turco became the protagonists of one of the most media rescue: two years old Redjeson, was found alife 48 hours after the earthquake, becoming a symbol of hope. One year after the tragedy, when the world seems to have forgotten about the little island, three Spanish firefighters decide to return to search for Redjeson and try to get their wounds to heal.