Y2K (Athoba, 'Sex Krome Aasitechhe')

Chanchal, a typical soft middle class young Bengali and Calcuttan, not masculine enough and unconfident about the sex and the woman, pays out most of his time finding a suitable girl to prove his credibility as a male. In most of the cases he fails to frame himself as good enough a man to the girls he come across and gets disillusioned on all the occasions. Finally, he almost reaches a beautiful girl to a close proximity, but unfortunately, no sooner had he succeeded to win the girl's attention, he becomes blind in the curse of God.