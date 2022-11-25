Я хочу быть знаменитым

Not Available

Steve is the smallest eleven year old in his class, thinks girls are soppy and prefers painting. He creates an exciting but violent fantasy world of his own, but in reality he is lonely and introspective. Stuart, his best mate, is the most solid thing thing about a comfortless world where people argue too much - usually about him - and, with studied indifference, both boys establish and re-establish their devotion to each other. Found on the compilation: Coming of Age vol.6 The Robert Lambert Anthology