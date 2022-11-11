¿Ya lo hiciste sin? Amar

Not Available

Five stories blend with love, sex, the emptiness of being unloved, passion and desire: Carlos and Susana go to some uncle´s apartment to make love. Meanwhile, Benito, an 80-year-old, performs a serenade to his wife. His neighbor Adela is told that her mother has Alzheimer and that she will be relocated since the Buenos Aires building she lives in will be demolished. Amado catches his son Carlos stealing his money. Gabriel asks Martha´s parents for her hand in marriage but they condition them to get married at their favorite church. And Patricia, 40, a creative agent, sexually abuses Joel, who directs a beer commercial.