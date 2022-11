Not Available

Abandoned by his mother and raised by an assassin, Bhanu (Manoj Kumar) blossoms into an adult and becomes the beloved leader of the Pol Khol Mandi. But a chance meeting with a beautiful girl (Nutan Behl) puts his promising young life in danger. It seems the Maharaja (Tiwari) wants Bhanu dead and will do anything to keep him from spoiling his election campaign. Even murder isn't out of the question.