Yaanum Theeyavan

Mike is a fun-loving youngster who falls for Sowmya. At one point, the elope from their houses only to get married with the help of their friends. Things turn an ugly turn, when Mike runs a the ruthless serial killer Pasupathy on the wrong side. Pasupathy and his associates who take them as his hostages and start torturing the young couple. Meanwhile the city police led by senior officer Jayaprkash are entrusted with the job of eliminating Pasupathy. What happens in their lives forms the rest.