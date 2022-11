Not Available

Yaar? (Tamil: யார்?) is a 1985 Indian horror Tamil film, directed by Sakthi-Kannan and produced by S. Thanu, G. Sekaran and P. Suri. The film stars Arjun, Nalini, Jaishankar and J. V. Somayajulu in lead roles. The film had musical score by V. S. Narasimhan