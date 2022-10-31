Yaar Anmulle

Not Available

A story of three friends - Guri, Deep and Sher Singh - who are studying in a university and are staying together in the hostel of the same university. The movie explores this very friendship between these three boys as they spend their student days doing all the usual things that students normally do. They do everything together - bunking classes, getting into fights with a rival group, talking and laughing over numerous cups of tea - and they even fall in love together. However, the love stories of all the three friends turn out to be complicated. Written by Anterpreet Singh