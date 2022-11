Not Available

Yaar Belly is a Punjabi movie starring Dev Kharoud and Harpreet Singh Dhillon in prominent roles. The movie also stars Karamjit Anmol, B. N. Sharma, Sabby Suri, Lakhwinder Kandola, Nisha Bano, Milanpreet Kaur and Preet Gurm. It is a drama directed & written by Sukhjinder Singh with Gurmeet Singh, Qaistrax and Desi Crew as musician, forming part of the crew.